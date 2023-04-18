Believe in the Brave Breakfast Luncheon to be held April 25

The 2nd annual fundraiser supports the mission to reduce childhood trauma utilizing multi-disciplinary team investigations of abuse
Believe the Brave Breakfast fundraiser
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center will be hosting the 2nd annual Believe in the Brave Breakfast Luncheon fundraiser on April 25 at The University Club, 1518 5th Avenue, Moline, from 7-9 a.m.

Marcy O’Brien and Margaret Hoelzer (over Zoom) highlight the event that will feature Hoelzer, three-time Olympic Medalist in swimming and survivor of sexual abuse as a child, as the keynote speaker.

Attendees will enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet, learn about the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center, and have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items. Tickets can be purchased here: https://e.givesmart.com/events/usI/

See more information at the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/533219025573529

Visit the Children’s Advocacy Center in person at 734 20th Street, Rock Island, or call 309-794-6451. The website is https://www.riccac.org/

