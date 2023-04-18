Boy Scouts Impact Gala fundraiser to be held April 23

Boy Scouts Impact Gala fundraiser to be held April 23
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The Community Impact Gala is an annual event attended by scouts, scouters, community partners, business supporters and others who are interested in investing in the youth of the Illowa Council.

Kristi Smith , Boy Scouts of America Illowa Council, invites viewers to support area scouts by attending this year’s festivities are set to be held Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road, Bettendorf, on April 23. It’s an evening of great food, fellowship, fun, and a truly inspirational program.

The reception and auction will get underway at 5 p.m. with the catered dinner at 5:30 p.m. The program begins at 6 p.m. The auction closes at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets here: https://one.bidpal.net/illowagala2023/ticketing

This event contributes directly to scouting in the 13 counties in Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa.

