Burn ban lifted in Scott, Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine Counties

Burn ban issued for Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, Scott Counties
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - One Quad Cities area Iowa county has lifted its burn bans.

Scott County lifted its burn ban as of April 15 at noon. Jackson County lifted its burn ban as of 3 p.m. Monday. Clinton County lifted the burn ban as of 7 p.m. Monday. Then Cedar and Muscatine counties lifted their burn bans as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Clinton, Cedar, Scott and Jackson County originally had a burn ban go into effect starting April 12, at 8 a.m. Muscatine County had the burn ban go into effect starting April 9, at 8 a.m.

A burn ban is when no one is able to burn openly in these counties without a permit to do so.

According to Scott County officials, the area was under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service for dry weather conditions, gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dried vegetation in agricultural areas.

According to Iowa State Law, if you ignore the burn ban you may be charged with a simple misdemeanor; that is punishable by a fine of at least $105 but no more than $805. The court may order imprisonment not to exceed 30 days in lieu of a fine or in addition to a fine.

Scott County officials gave the following links for additional information for residents:

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Troopers: 1 dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Missing Man: Iowa City are looking for Cristian Martinez
Missing Man: Iowa City police are looking for Cristian Martinez
Ken Yeaman reacts to a fatal crash on I-80 that killed a tow truck driver.
‘Our safety equipment is not going to save us’
Crews respond to house fire Monday in Davenport
Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday

Latest News

Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, of Rock Island.
Rock Island woman pleads guilty to stabbing 15-year-old
Sunny today
Sunny today
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search
Happy work anniversary, T!
31 Years At KWQC, Theresa