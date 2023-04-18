Burn ban lifted in Scott, Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine Counties

Iowa (KWQC) - One Quad Cities area Iowa county has lifted its burn bans.

Scott County lifted its burn ban as of April 15 at noon. Jackson County lifted its burn ban as of 3 p.m. Monday. Clinton County lifted the burn ban as of 7 p.m. Monday. Then Cedar and Muscatine counties lifted their burn bans as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Clinton, Cedar, Scott and Jackson County originally had a burn ban go into effect starting April 12, at 8 a.m. Muscatine County had the burn ban go into effect starting April 9, at 8 a.m.

A burn ban is when no one is able to burn openly in these counties without a permit to do so.

According to Scott County officials, the area was under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service for dry weather conditions, gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dried vegetation in agricultural areas.

According to Iowa State Law, if you ignore the burn ban you may be charged with a simple misdemeanor; that is punishable by a fine of at least $105 but no more than $805. The court may order imprisonment not to exceed 30 days in lieu of a fine or in addition to a fine.

Scott County officials gave the following links for additional information for residents:

