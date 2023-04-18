Chef Keys Celebrates World Malbec Day with Skylight Luxury Lounge

Chef Keys celebrated World Malbec Day with Skylight Luxury Lounge.
By K.C. Ross
Published: Apr. 17, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys celebrated World Malbec Day with Skylight Luxury Lounge. During this worldwide celebrated holiday Chef Keys and Skylar Willingham owner and operator of Skylight Luxury Lounge shared tips on what to pair with wines this season. They reviewed Hess Maverick Ranches by Hess Persson Estates and two Even Stevens Wines by rapper E-40. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

