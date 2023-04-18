Davenport man charged after troopers say he led officers on chase

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged after a high-speed chase Sunday in Bettendorf, according to troopers.

Anthony J. Maples, 41, is charged with second-degree theft; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony; operating while under the influence first offense; second offense possession of a controlled substance - marijuana; driving while license is denied, suspended or revoked; possession of drug paraphilia; driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway; unsafe passing; and failure to obey traffic control device.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Iowa State Patrol found a stolen red 2004 Ford F150 at Utica Ridge Road and Veteran Memorial Parkway around 10:42 p.m. Sunday.

The driver, later identified as Maples, did not stop and a police pursuit was started. Troopers said just before this Maples also failed to stop and eluded Bettendorf police.

According to troopers, Maples was driving 89 mph in a 45 mph zone on Forest Grove Road and passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone or construction zone, troopers said.

The truck stopped after hitting spike strips in the area of Valley Drive and Belmont Road, troopers said. Maples said he did not stop because he did not have a driver’s license. Maples told troopers he did not know who the truck belonged to.

According to troopers, Maples admitted to officers he was “stoned” and had smoked marijuana at his home before driving.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a clear glass marijuana pipe with burnt marijuana dab residue in the center console, according to the affidavit. Maples told officers it was there. Troopers also said they found a glass container with THC wax and multiple other marijuana and meth pipes with residue in the vehicle.

Maples is being held on a $7,500 cash-only bond, court records show. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 27.

