Freezing Temperatures Overnight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure builds into the region, setting us up for widespread frost late tonight. In fact, a FREEZE WARNING remains in effect until 8 AM Tuesday. Lows will settle into the 20′s to low 30′s, meaning any sensitive plants or vegetation should be brought indoors or covered up.

in effect from 10 PM this evening until 8 AM Tuesday. (KWQC)

Sunshine returns Tuesday, with highs in the 50′s to low 60′s, but just as quickly the clouds move back in and we’ll see moderate to heavy rain (and storm) chances Wednesday into Thursday. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather possible, mainly Wednesday morning and Wednesday night through Thursday morning, so stay tuned for any updates. Look for highs in the 60′s and 70′s followed by cooler readings by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies overnight. Low: 32°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny skies and not as cool. High: 63°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and not as cold. A slight chance for a shower or storms. Low: 47°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and a bit milder with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning and again by late night. High: 75°.

