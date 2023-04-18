Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery to host a fun, informative Earth Day celebration

Fairport Fish Hatchery
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Interpretive Trails at Fairpoint Fish Hatchery, 3390 Hwy 22, Muscatine, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

Sandy Stevens, Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery, discusses the trails and an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring various groups and organizations, the Food Truck Emporium, games and activities, and so much more.

Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery is located at 100 West 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1578932308973040/ or call 563-299-5474.

The Fairport Fish Hatchery is a warm-water extensive culture station located on the Mississippi River near Muscatine. Eighteen ponds are used to hatch and raise warm-water angling favorites such as largemouth bass and bluegill. Adult largemouth bass are kept at the hatchery year-around.

For more on the hatchery, visit the Iowa DNR page at https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/DNR-Staff-Offices/Fish-Hatcheries

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Troopers: 1 dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Missing Man: Iowa City are looking for Cristian Martinez
Missing Man: Iowa City police are looking for Cristian Martinez
Ken Yeaman reacts to a fatal crash on I-80 that killed a tow truck driver.
‘Our safety equipment is not going to save us:’ Tow truck operator reacts to fatal I-80 crash near Bettendorf
Crews respond to house fire Monday in Davenport
Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday

Latest News

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
2 Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher’s beating death
Virtual Ventures, Davenport, IA
Virtual Ventures
QC Paws: Daffodil
Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet Daffodil
Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate...
Both teens plead guilty to First Degree Murder in death of Fairfield teacher