Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery to host a fun, informative Earth Day celebration

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Interpretive Trails at Fairpoint Fish Hatchery, 3390 Hwy 22, Muscatine, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

Sandy Stevens, Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery, discusses the trails and an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring various groups and organizations, the Food Truck Emporium, games and activities, and so much more.

Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery is located at 100 West 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1578932308973040/ or call 563-299-5474.

The Fairport Fish Hatchery is a warm-water extensive culture station located on the Mississippi River near Muscatine. Eighteen ponds are used to hatch and raise warm-water angling favorites such as largemouth bass and bluegill. Adult largemouth bass are kept at the hatchery year-around.

For more on the hatchery, visit the Iowa DNR page at https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/DNR-Staff-Offices/Fish-Hatcheries

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.