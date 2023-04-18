‘It’s amazing for the community’: North Scott Hy-Vee opens in old North Scott Foods building

North Scott Foods was sold to Hy-Vee at the end of February
North Scott Foods and Hy-Vee completed an agreement in February.
North Scott Foods and Hy-Vee completed an agreement in February.(KWQC Staff)
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ELDRIGDE, Iowa (KWQC) - The new North Scott Hy-Vee is officially open for business after members of the community and Hy-Vee corporate cut the ribbon Tuesday morning.

The new Hy-Vee bought the building that was formerly North Scott Foods after owner Steve Grolmus decided to retire, in turn, closing North Scott Foods.

Now in a new building, Hy-Vee is ready to step in and continue to serve the same community that North Scott Foods once served.

“This will be more of a one stop shop,” Store Manager Kenny Schroeder said. “It won’t be just I forgot a couple [of] onions or need something for dinner tonight. It’s going to be a place that you can actually come and do your full grocery shopping.”

Customers lined up outside the building as early as 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in anticipation of the 7 a.m. opening.

One customer, Josh Haycraft, braved the chilly temperatures to be the first to walk in.

“I got here 45 minutes early,” Haycraft said. “It [the cold] wasn’t too bad. There were a couple of people behind me that were cold but they just forgot coats.”

Part of the agreement between North Scott Foods and Hy-Vee was that former employees of North Scott Foods be offered jobs at the new Hy-Vee if they wanted it. Eldridge Mayor Frank King says that gesture will do great things for the community and help drive the economy.

“Economic wise, I’m sure the prices will be better for everybody,” King said. “I’ve been told that they’re going to employ a lot of the old staff from the other store. The jobs they’re creating and the younger kids from high school that [could work here] possibly during the summertime, it’s good all the way around.”

The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. and feature many of the Hy-Vee staples such as a bakery, deli, and select hot food items.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

