Man arrested with more than 80 lbs. of weed during traffic stop for speeding

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup...
Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.(Marion Police Department)
By Amber Ruch and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) – While marijuana is legalized in Illinois, driving around with more than 80 pounds of it is not.

Officers with the Marion Police Department stopped a man accused of speeding through a construction zone early Monday morning.

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.

The driver, who was from Mississippi, faces several charges, including drug trafficking, and was taken to jail.

Illinois state law only allows residents to possess 30 grams of marijuana.

People from outside the state are only allowed to carry half that much, and it must be sealed in containers authorized by a dispensary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Troopers: 1 dead in crash on I-80 near Bettendorf
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Missing Man: Iowa City are looking for Cristian Martinez
Missing Man: Iowa City police are looking for Cristian Martinez
Crews respond to house fire Monday in Davenport
Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday
Ken Yeaman reacts to a fatal crash on I-80 that killed a tow truck driver.
‘Our safety equipment is not going to save us:’ Tow truck operator reacts to fatal I-80 crash near Bettendorf

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures and chances of storms ahead
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
McConnell: GOP will not support replacing Feinstein on Senate Judiciary Committee
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
Old NASA satellite falling to Earth; risk of danger ‘low’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rejects replacing Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the panel.
McConnell rejects replacing Feinstein on Judiciary
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31