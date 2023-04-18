Managing finances in uncertain times

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patrick Peacock, Certified Strategic Life Coach Practitioner, Certified Financial Planning Coach, and Leadership Skills Professional, McGruder Wellness Initiative, informs the audience on what the Moline facility has to offer in all areas of self-care.

Peacock’s focus is on finances during uncertain times including the importance of separating emotions to money. Tools and techniques to consider: making and sticking to a budget, creating a list prior to shopping, and using cash (spending tends to be higher when you rely on credit cards).

For more information, visit McGruder Wellness Initiative, LLC (website link) or call 309-255-8054. The email address is info@mcgruderwellnessinitiative.com.

