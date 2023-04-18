The Market: A Journey to Joy 4th Birthday Celebration

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A unique, local business collaborative is going to celebrate their 4th birthday by hosting a special event that will offers discounts and free goodie bags for the first 25 customers.

Katie Thompson, creator of the the unique retail space known as The Market: A Journey to Joy, invites viewers to the birthday bash at the Moline location on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Watch the segment to learn more about the business including beautiful decor, gift items, bath and body, food products, and fashion pieces which are part of “a curated collection of over 30 makers, crafters and curators from the greater Quad City Area”.

THE Market: A Journey to Joy has two locations including 1800 7th Avenue in Moline and 430 North Cody Road in Le Claire, IA. To contact the business, email: katie@themarketqc.com or follow on FACEBOOK.

Visit the website at https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

