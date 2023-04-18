Monday Morning Jumpstart: One Tree Hot Yoga, Foundation Courses

Katlin Arvanis from One Tree Hot Yoga shares several of the upcoming events at the studio, especially events for yoga beginners
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katlin Arvanis from One Tree Hot Yoga shares several of the upcoming events at the studio, especially events for yoga beginners. Arvanis also shares ways that individuals can participate in yoga, while at work, by doing “chair yoga”.

The beginner yoga foundations course starts on April 30 and beginner yoga is every Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., starting in May.

One Tree Hot Yoga Information:

Address- 2660 East 53rd Street, Suite 4, Davenport, Iowa

Phone- 319-621-6485

Website- https://www.onetreehotyoga.com/

