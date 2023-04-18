More freezing temperatures in the forecast

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Temperatures Tuesday morning were quite cold across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, with lows dipping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

It’s not uncommon to get temperatures near or below freezing this late.

The average last freeze in eastern Iowa and western Illinois comes during late April or early May.

A good rule of thumb to follow when planning your spring garden is to wait until after Mother’s Day to put plants into the ground.

The First Alert Forecast calls for more freezing temperatures possible Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night.

