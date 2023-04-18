Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items

A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.
A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.(Medina Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A woman is wanted for impersonating a Walmart employee before pushing a cart full of stolen merchandise out of an Ohio store.

The Medina Township Police Department said the woman got her hands on a Walmart employee uniform vest and wore it inside the store on March 27.

WOIO reports the woman pushed the items out of the store around 7:45 p.m. before being seen getting into a black SUV.

Photos were taken from video surveillance of the woman and shared by Medina Township officials.

Police say the man in this image drove a black SUV with the female suspect inside.
Police say the man in this image drove a black SUV with the female suspect inside.(Medina Township Police)

Authorities also said images were captured of the man who is believed to have been driving the SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or SUV is asked to call Medina Township Police at 330-723-1408.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Troopers: 1 dead in crash on I-80 near Bettendorf
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Missing Man: Iowa City are looking for Cristian Martinez
Missing Man: Iowa City police are looking for Cristian Martinez
Ken Yeaman reacts to a fatal crash on I-80 that killed a tow truck driver.
‘Our safety equipment is not going to save us:’ Tow truck operator reacts to fatal I-80 crash near Bettendorf
Crews respond to house fire Monday in Davenport
Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday

Latest News

This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Dominion: Settlement of $787 million reached with Fox News over false election claims
Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, stands...
Supreme Court hears mail carrier’s religious tolerance case
More freezing temperatures in the forecast
TAX DAY: What to know before you file
TAX DAY: What to know before you file
TAX DAY: What to know before you file