R3 Roofing & Exteriors
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After a steady barrage of spring storms, if you have damage to your home, here’s a locally-owned business that can assist with restorations, replacements, and rebuilds.

Matt Mathews and Marco Rocha, R3 Roofing & Exteriors, 730 E Kimberly Rd Suite C, Davenport, highlights the contractor business. There is an additional discussion about how to file insurance claims for storm damages.

For more information, visit the website at https://r3roofs.com, call 563-888-1017 or email contact@r3roofs.com.

