Rock Island Arsenal crews respond to traffic block in Davenport

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. and DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Rock Island Arsenal crews responded to a traffic report Tuesday afternoon after a load fell off a driving truck, resulting in lanes blocked on River Drive in Davenport.

A truck was carrying a fragment of the old I-74 bridge, when it fell off the truck while traveling on River Drive, according to a media release from RIA officials. Safety and emergency crews with the RIA are responding to the site to evaluate the situation.

Crews ask that drivers exercise caution if you are moving through this area while they determine what, if any, impact there may be to arsenal property.

RIA officials say they will provide an update as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.