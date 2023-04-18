Rock Island Arsenal government bridge closed for assessment and repair following afternoon traffic block

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. and DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal government bridge is closed to vehicle traffic while Rock Island Arsenal Public Works crews work to assess repairs and damages after a fragment of the old I-74 Bridge fell off a moving truck, earlier Tuesday afternoon.

It is currently too early to know the duration of the closure, crews said. Updates will be made as they become available.

According to a media release from RIA officials, there is no impact to rail, pedestrian or river navigation during this bridge closure.

Fort Armstrong Avenue at the west end of Arsenal Island is closed to Iowa-bound vehicle traffic, stated the media release. The Fort Armstrong Block House and Gathering Point overlook areas will remain open to pedestrian visitors and tourists.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.