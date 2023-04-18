Rock Island woman pleads guilty to stabbing 15-year-old

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing a 15-year-old girl in December.

Rock Island County court records show Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison.

Two counts of home invasion and one count of aggravated battery were dismissed per her plea agreement with prosecutors, court records show.

Thomas will be sentenced in June.

Rock Island officers responded at 12:07 a.m. Dec. 6 to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th St., and found a 15-year-old girl with a life-threatening stab wound, police said.

The girl was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital, police said.

On Friday, Judge Frank Fuhr denied Thomas’ request to reduce her $250,000 bond.

