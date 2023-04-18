Rockridge School District responds to news of 17-year-old fatally shot student

TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rockridge School District is responding to the news of Friday’s shooting-death of a 17-year-old Rockridge student.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the 17-year-old Rockridge student who was fatally shot, early Friday morning as Daniel “Danny” Taylor of Milan.

In a statement provided on Friday by the Rockridge School District, officials and Superintendent Perry Miller said:

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you about a tragic incident that has resulted in a significant loss in our schools and in our community. The district was informed this morning of the loss of a member of our high school student body. Our district is committed to doing everything we can to help our students/staff with the grieving and healing process. To that end, we have activated our crisis counseling team to be at our schools today and in the coming days. This loss will affect everyone in our school family and in the Rockridge CUSD #300 community. Students may have a difficult time dealing with the loss, and we encourage you to talk with your child.”

The homicide investigation is ongoing with Rock Island County deputies and Illinois State Police.

Deputies ask that anyone with information call the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 309-558-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.