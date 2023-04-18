Smart money management tips during ‘National Financial Literacy Month’

Tips during Financial Literacy Month
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -National Financial Literacy month is recognized each year in April to raise public awareness of the importance of financial literacy and maintaining smart money management habits.

Drue Kampmann, True Financial Partners, shares some top tips that can help anyone navigate details about finances because if you consider yourself illiterate in terms of finances then you are not alone.

Talking points include:

  • A focus on educating our youth. Initiatives on the importance of financial literacy and creating curriculums focused on financial education
  • Adults should consider continuing education about finances and investing often offered through community colleges, etc. or listening to informative podcasts (or other information sources)
  • To avoid ‘Analysis Paralysis’, it’s smart to become more knowledgeable about money issues instead of losing traction on investing for the future

True Financial Partners is located at 3475 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. The business can be contacted at 563-359-8783 or 877-359-8783.

