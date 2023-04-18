Sunny and quiet today ahead of an active stretch of weather

Strong storms Wednesday into Thursday?
A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect tonight for icy temperatures in the 20's to low 30's.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a frosty start this morning we will warm into the 60s under sunny skies.  Enjoy it, because unsettled weather returns tonight through the rest of the week.  A round of showers and storms will be possible overnight and early Wednesday.  If this scenario plays out, this will lead to cooler temps Wednesday afternoon.  If it doesn’t then we will have no problem warming into the 70s and 80s.  Another round of storms is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning with hail being a concern.  Yet another round of storms is possible on Thursday with a small chance for severe weather.  At this time there is still low confidence on timing and conditional threats so we will have to deal with these events on an individual basis.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 65º. Winds: NE 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 33º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms. High: 73º.

