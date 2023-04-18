MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -With over 300 acres of picturesque property, a beautiful brick mansion, and private rooms, Top of the World Ranch in Milan provides clients and loved ones with an ideal opportunity to attend addiction and mental health treatment programs in an inspired setting immersed in nature to enable the healing process.

Keri Fager and Erin Johnson highlight the range of evidence-based programs, consisting of interactive psychoeducational programming, group therapies, and individual counseling sessions.

The holistic approach also includes restorations such as mindfulness, Yoga, sound therapy and a Native American-facilitated sweat lodge experience.

The facility is located at 3333 155th Avenue, Milan, IL. For more information, visit the website at https://www.topoftheworldranch.com/ or call 1-844-814-8885.

