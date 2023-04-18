Tow truck operator: ‘Our safety equipment is not going to save us’, reaction to Monday fatal crash on I-80 near Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead after a Monday morning three-vehicle crash on I-80, near Bettendorf, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Troopers say a bus was broken down on the shoulder of the road westbound near mile marker 302 at 2:07 a.m. when it was being assisted by a tow truck. As the tow truck operator was assisting the bus on the side of the road, he was struck by a 2015 Jeep Patriot, troopers said.

The name of the tow truck operator who was killed has not yet been released, but troopers say that charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.

Nationwide, nearly 350 people are killed outside of a disabled vehicle every year, according to AAA. Additionally, the Emergency Responder Safety Institute says there have been 74 tow-operator deaths reported since 2019.

After news of the tow truck operator’s death, involved in Monday’s crash, another tow truck operator from a local towing company who assisted at the scene is speaking out about the seriousness of moving over for parked vehicles on the side of the roadway.

“Safety equipment is not going to save us,” said Ken Yeaman, assistant at Brothers Towing. “But with our lights and everything, there is a law that you need to move over. That doesn’t mean take somebody’s life. It’s a very sad day that we lost one of our partners.”

In 2002, the Move Over Law was established to help protect responders and motorists and in 2018 the law was expanded to include not only emergency vehicles, but any vehicle alongside the road with flashing lights, including passenger vehicles, tow trucks, utility company vehicles and garbage trucks.

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office say that many drivers fail to obey the Move Over Laws.

“Move over or slow down because you do see a lot of violators of that particular law,” said Sheriff Tim Lane with the Scott county Sheriff’s Office.

Not moving over for anyone on the side of the road can result in a fine of up to $10,000. Law enforcement says, to prevent situations like this, slow down and move over when it is safe to do so.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.