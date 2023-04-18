Troopers: Man killed in crash on I-80 identified

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol has identified the man killed after a Monday morning three-vehicle crash on I-80 near Bettendorf, as 52-year-old Mark Muske.

Troopers said a bus was broken down on the shoulder of the road westbound near mile marker 302 at 2:07 a.m. when it was being assisted by Muske, a tow truck driver for Tegeler Wrecker and Crane. As Muske was assisting the bus on the side of the road, he was hit by a 2015 Jeep Patriot, troopers said.

According to Troopers, 43-year-old Darvell A. Miller, from Iowa City and 27-year-old Morgan J. Miller, from Chicago were both injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Troopers said both were occupants of the Jeep, but the driver of the Jeep is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and troopers say charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.

