Troopers: Man killed in crash on I-80 identified

The investigation is ongoing and troopers say charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.
The investigation is ongoing and troopers say charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol has identified the man killed after a Monday morning three-vehicle crash on I-80 near Bettendorf, as 52-year-old Mark Muske.

Troopers said a bus was broken down on the shoulder of the road westbound near mile marker 302 at 2:07 a.m. when it was being assisted by Muske, a tow truck driver for Tegeler Wrecker and Crane. As Muske was assisting the bus on the side of the road, he was hit by a 2015 Jeep Patriot, troopers said.

According to Troopers, 43-year-old Darvell A. Miller, from Iowa City and 27-year-old Morgan J. Miller, from Chicago were both injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Troopers said both were occupants of the Jeep, but the driver of the Jeep is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and troopers say charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.

Related:
Troopers: 1 dead in crash on I-80 near Bettendorf
‘Our safety equipment is not going to save us:’ Tow truck operator reacts to fatal I-80 crash near Bettendorf

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Troopers: 1 dead in crash on I-80 near Bettendorf
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Missing Man: Iowa City are looking for Cristian Martinez
Missing Man: Iowa City police are looking for Cristian Martinez
Crews respond to house fire Monday in Davenport
Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday
Ken Yeaman reacts to a fatal crash on I-80 that killed a tow truck driver.
‘Our safety equipment is not going to save us:’ Tow truck operator reacts to fatal I-80 crash near Bettendorf

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures and chances of storms ahead
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
2 Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher’s beating death
Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate...
Both teens plead guilty to First Degree Murder in death of Fairfield teacher
The investigation is ongoing.
Deputies: 1 juvenile dead after UTV crash in Jo Daviess Co.