‘Until We Meet Again’ photo session from local pet ministry

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Kim McCool, St. Francis Pet Ministry from John Vianney Catholic Church, discusses their new “Until We Meet Again” photo session offering.

The idea behind this service is that those of us that open our homes and hearts to pets have created a special bond and deeply love our companion animals. When one of our beloved dogs, cats, or other pets is diagnosed with a terminal illness or is in a steep decline, we grieve as we would for another human loved one.

“Until We Meet Again” is a free opportunity for pet keepers to help memorialize their last days together. A volunteer from the ministry will meet pet owners to capture photos of you, your family and your pet.

One special photo will be chosen for printing and framing so you might treasure your pet even more so when they are gone.

Interested pet owners are encouraged to reach out by phone at 563-332-7910 or email STFRANCISATSJV@gmail.com

Things to know about the Pet Ministry (including the pet loss support group) is that it is open to anyone who loves animals, does not require that participants be a member of the church, anyone is welcome to take part in activities or meetings, and that fundraising will benefit the community at-large (and not just the parish).

Interested persons can follow the St. Francis Pet Ministry, St. John Vianney, Bettendorf, IA on Facebook here.

