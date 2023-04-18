Virtual Ventures

Virtual Ventures
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Virtual Ventures in West Davenport at 1730 Wilkes Avenue, Suite 34 is open to provide virtual reality entertainment through sophisticated software and equipment so groups can battle or work together in fun competition.

Michael Elliot discusses details of what is offered. Virtual Ventures also hosts special events or can come to other locations.

Features include Escape game room, Laser Tag centre, and party/entertainment services.

For more information, visit the business’ website at https://virtualventuresqc.com/ or call 563-570-5395. Fans can follow it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualVenturesQC

