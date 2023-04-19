An active stretch of weather ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our beautiful sunny Tuesday will be followed by a more active weather pattern over the next 48 hours. Expect increasing cloudiness this evening, with a slight chance for showers or storms overnight. Scattered storms will be possible early Wednesday morning as a warm front lifts north into the region. To the north of the warm front, reading will only hit the 50′s and 60′s. South of the front highs should reach the 70′s to near 80 degrees. The placement of this front will determine if more storms develop Wednesday night into Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has put us at a MARGINAL (LEVEL 1 out of 5) RISK that any storms that develop could become severe. At this point, we’re holding off on issuing a First Alert Day, due to the conditional nature of the set up, and uncertainty with timing and coverage. The cold front moving through on Thursday could produce strong to severe storms—mainly east of the river by afternoon. Our main threats during the period will be strong winds and hail, along with brief periods of heavy rain. The sooner the cold front moves through Thursday, the lower our severe weather chances. Look for cooler temperatures behind the front.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. A slight chance for a shower or storm. Low: 47°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning, and again by evening. High: 76°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 60°.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. High: 73°.

