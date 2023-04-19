B-100: National Minority Health Month, free screenings

Connor Kenny from B-100 Quad Cities talks about how B-100 is teaming up with several other organizations to provide free community health care screenings.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Better health through better understanding, that’s the theme this year for National Minority Health Month which takes place in April.

Connor Kenny from B-100 Quad Cities talks about how B-100 is teaming up with several other organizations to provide free community health care screenings at an upcoming event on Saturday.

Kenny says the details are as follows:

What? It’s National Minority Health Month and several organizations are teaming up to provide community health care with a free screening event. Available options include Covid screenings, blood pressure checks, and depression screenings. There will also be a free lunch.

When? Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where? Community Health Care, 2750 11th Street, Rock Island, Ill.

