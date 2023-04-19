Blossoms & Brunch fundraiser to be held May 6

The Friends of Trinity invite attendees to wear their best spring hat and join in on the shopping, raffle, and delicious buffet
Blossoms & Brunch fundraiser to be held May 6
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Spring has arrived and that means it’s time for Blossoms & Brunch, hosted by Friends of Trinity, on May 6 from 9-11 a.m. at Isle of Capri Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf.

Rachel Schnack highlights the fundraiser which is back after a 3-year pause due to COVID-19.

The event helps support the non-profit with so many important outreach projects including the Caring Closet, Caring Canines, Prayer Shawl Ministries, and other ongoing needs (such as blanket warmers, wheelchairs, supplies needed at the end of life).

Attendees are encouraged to wear their best spring hats and join in on the shopping, raffle and delicious hot brunch. There will additionally be a wide array of plants and blossoms to take home.

Interested people can make a reservation or get more information at http://ms.spr.ly/6181gESM3. A table of 8 can be reserved for only $300, or individual tickets can be purchased for $40/each.

