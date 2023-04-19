Breezy and warm today

Strong storms Wednesday into Thursday?
We'll transition from a calm evening to an active weather pattern for Wednesday and Thursday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms are lifting NE through the area as the warm front is pushing into the region.  This should set up a wide range in temps today as the warm front will make it between highway 30 and 20.  Highs north of the front will be in the 60s while areas south of the front in the 70s 80s.  Tonight a line of storms will roll into the area from west to east in a weakening fashion.  This will lead to small hail and gusty winds after midnight.  The cold front will swing through some time Thursday leading to another round of showers and storms, some may be strong, but it will depend on what happens early in the morning hours.  Things will calm down on Friday as far as rain is concerned, but a second front will bring a cold air mass in for the weekend as we will deal with freezing conditions again.

TODAY: Few storms. High: 77º. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms.  Low: 60º Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms. High: 71º.

