Breezy and warm Wednesday

Isolated strong to severe storms possible
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 PM this Wednesday night until 6 PM Thursday evening for occasional severe storms***

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop later this evening and continue into the overnight hours through the day on Thursday, with some storms possibly becoming strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail will be the main concerns, along with brief heavy rain. A cold front sweeping through the region Thursday will produce yet another round of showers and storms by late afternoon, with possible stronger storms mainly along and east of the Mississippi River. Storms wind down tomorrow evening, followed by clearing skies and cool sunshine to end the week. A cold air mass settles in over the weekend.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late. Some storms becoming strong to severe. Low: 60°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with off and on scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms becoming strong to severe. High: 72°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:  Showers and storms ending. Partly cloudy skies. Low: 41°.

FRIDAY:  Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 60°.

Breezy and warm Wednesday
Breezy and warm today
