Breezy and warm Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A warm front sets up over the TV6 viewing area which will lead to a wide range in temperatures. Highs to the north will be in the lower to middle 60s, highs in the metro QC will be in the upper 70s, with lower 80s to the south.

A few scattered showers and storms could develop near the warm front after sunset. The severe weather threat is low, but some of the stronger storms could contain hail. Later tonight, a line of storms will roll into the area from west to east in a weakening fashion. This will lead to small hail and gusty winds after midnight. The cold front will swing through some time Thursday leading to another round of showers and storms, some may be strong or severe, but it will depend on what happens early in the morning hours. The better chance of severe weather will near and east of the Mississippi River with large hail and damaging wind the primary threat.

Things will calm down on Friday as far as rain is concerned, but a second front will bring a cold air mass in for the weekend as we will deal with freezing conditions again.

TODAY: Few storms. High: 77º. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Low: 59º Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms. High: 71º.

