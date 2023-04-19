Breezy and warm Wednesday

Strong storms Wednesday night into Thursday?
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A warm front sets up over the TV6 viewing area which will lead to a wide range in temperatures. Highs to the north will be in the lower to middle 60s, highs in the metro QC will be in the upper 70s, with lower 80s to the south.

A few scattered showers and storms could develop near the warm front after sunset. The severe weather threat is low, but some of the stronger storms could contain hail. Later tonight, a line of storms will roll into the area from west to east in a weakening fashion. This will lead to small hail and gusty winds after midnight. The cold front will swing through some time Thursday leading to another round of showers and storms, some may be strong or severe, but it will depend on what happens early in the morning hours. The better chance of severe weather will near and east of the Mississippi River with large hail and damaging wind the primary threat.

Things will calm down on Friday as far as rain is concerned, but a second front will bring a cold air mass in for the weekend as we will deal with freezing conditions again.

TODAY: Few storms. High: 77º. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Low: 59º Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms. High: 71º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing and troopers say charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.
Troopers: Man killed in crash on I-80 identified
Police have made an arrest in connection to the early Friday morning shooting-death of...
Arrest made in homicide investigation of 17-year-old Danny Taylor
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Ken Yeaman reacts to a fatal crash on I-80 that killed a tow truck driver.
‘Our safety equipment is not going to save us:’ Tow truck operator reacts to fatal I-80 crash near Bettendorf

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and warm today
Partly sunny and warmer today
Partly sunny and warmer today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
An active stretch of weather ahead
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
An active stretch of weather ahead