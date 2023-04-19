Centennial Bridge to be lit orange in honor of National Work Zone Awareness Week

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Drivers may notice that the Centennial Bridge on the Illinois side has an orange hue to it Wednesday evening.

In honor of National Work Zone Awareness Week, City of Rock Island officials have announced that they will be illuminating part of the Centennial Bridge with the color orange on Wednesday in recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week and Go Orange Day.

In a statement provided by the city, officials said “While the city of Rock Island does not have the capacity to change the color of the lights across the Centennial Bridge, the city does have colored illumination for the two columns framing the entrance to the Illinois side of the bridge.”

The columns will be illuminated in orange Wednesday evening to honor IDOT’s Go Orange Day, city officials said.

