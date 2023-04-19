Family holds vigil for missing Muscatine man Cristian Martinez

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) -The search continues for a missing Muscatine man who was visiting friends in Iowa City this weekend.

According to police 20-year-old Cristian Martinez, was last seen early Saturday morning, in the area around the 100 block of West Harrison Street. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Iowa City Police Department said the biggest concern is his proximity to the Iowa River.

On Tuesday, there were no updates to Martinez’s last known location. Authorities in Johnson County have used drones and boats to aid in the search.

As family enters their fourth day searching for Cris, as he goes by, they held a vigil for him Tuesday evening at the pedestrian mall in Iowa City. Community members from Muscatine and beyond gathered to share their prayers with the family.

Martinez’s older brother, Jerry Martinez said they are overwhelmed by the support

“Just to see that all these people are here to support Cris, not just Cris but the family,” Jerry said. “It’s a big push to keep searching.”

After the vigil, volunteers met at Open Heartland, a non-profit helping the family, lending the building as a meeting point. From there, several search parties departed, looking for any new leads.

Martinez’s mother Evelia Salamanca said she continues to be grateful for her community.

“I’d like to keep looking still,” Salamanca said. “[I hope] that the news could get out to wherever people can see it, and they can help me look for my son.”

Search volunteer and friend of Martinez, Jaylin Sanders, remembers bumping into him Friday night, greeting him with a hug.

“It’s crazy that we have to do this in the first place,” Sanders said. “I would never in a million years think anything like that would happen to him.”

The family reached out to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network for assistance in the search.

Board member Stephanie Kinney said the organization has access to mapping systems that can predict how and where a person potentially under the influence could have wandered.

“[The maps] give us a direction that 50% of individuals in that state of mind would possibly move and go to,” Kinney said. “That’s the area that we’re searching at the moment.”

Kinney estimates over 100 people turned out to help Tuesday night.

Salamanca said she will continue to pray alongside her family.

“I’m hopeful that I can see him again, alive,” Salamanca said. “Only god knows what he wants to do [with my son].”

The family is planning to hire a private investigator to help in the search and is asking for donations.

Anyone with information on Cris Martinez’s whereabouts should contact ICPD at 319-356-5275 or his family at 563-554-8624.

