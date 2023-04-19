FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for 9 p.m. WEDNESDAY through 6 p.m. THURSDAY for strong to severe storm potential

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for WEDNESDAY 9 PM through THURSDAY 6 PM for the possibility of seeing several waves of strong to severe thunderstorms move through the TV6 viewing area.

A strong warm front has progressed through the TV6 viewing area this afternoon. As this warm front has lifted through, several thunderstorms have fired off along the boundary. These storms have all reached severe limits with large hail and damaging winds.

An associated low-pressure system and adjacent cold front will progress through the area by tomorrow afternoon or early evening. Out ahead of this front, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will fire off, especially in the overnight and morning hours tomorrow. Some of these storms could reach severe limits, with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threat. As we get into the afternoon tomorrow, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

