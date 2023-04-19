FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for 9 p.m. WEDNESDAY through 6 p.m. THURSDAY for strong to severe storm potential

Some storms could contain large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes
By Cyle Dickens
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for WEDNESDAY 9 PM through THURSDAY 6 PM for the possibility of seeing several waves of strong to severe thunderstorms move through the TV6 viewing area.

KWQC-TV A First Alert Day has been issued for WEDNESDAY PM through THURSDAY EVENING for the...
KWQC-TV A First Alert Day has been issued for WEDNESDAY PM through THURSDAY EVENING for the possibility of some strong to severe storms.(Maxuser | Cyle Dickens)

A strong warm front has progressed through the TV6 viewing area this afternoon. As this warm front has lifted through, several thunderstorms have fired off along the boundary. These storms have all reached severe limits with large hail and damaging winds.

An associated low-pressure system and adjacent cold front will progress through the area by tomorrow afternoon or early evening. Out ahead of this front, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will fire off, especially in the overnight and morning hours tomorrow. Some of these storms could reach severe limits, with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threat. As we get into the afternoon tomorrow, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Stay “Sky Aware” and stay tuned to TV6, we will keep you advised.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing and troopers say charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.
Troopers: Man killed in crash on I-80 identified
Police have made an arrest in connection to the early Friday morning shooting-death of...
Arrest made in homicide investigation of 17-year-old Danny Taylor
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Anthony J. Maples, 41, is charged with second-degree theft; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or...
Davenport man charged after troopers say he led officers on chase

Latest News

A New London man was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for embezzlement and theft of...
New London man heads to prison for stealing from his former union
Orion Community Fire Protection District is on the scene of a semi rollover.
Crews respond to semi rollover in Orion
QC boxers prep for Golden Gloves
Partly sunny and warmer today
Partly sunny and warmer today