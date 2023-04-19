How to grow or choose vegetables with greater nutrient density

Farmer Lee Jones addresses the topic of regenerative gardening in honor of Earth Day
Growing or choosing vegetables with higher amounts of nutrients
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With Earth Day coming up this weekend, PSL is happy to bring back Farmer Lee Jones., famous for overalls and a bow tie, to talk about the observation and how it relates to farming and all things ag-related.

The nationally-known veggie expert currently grows more than 600 varieties of vegetables, microgreens, and herbs for the world’s top chefs, hotels, and restaurants. His passion is Farm-fresh vegetables for a healthier you.

Topics discussed include:

  • Regenerative farming is a technique that aims to put nutrients back into the soil, and therefore into our bodies, by increasing the organic matter in the soil used to grow vegetables.
  • Knowing where your food comes from: buying local supports the community’s economy and reduces your carbon footprint
  • How do you pick produce at a farmers market: buy seasonally, don’t buy bruised or damaged produce, and choose vibrant color

Farmer Lee Jones website can be accessed at https://www.farmerjonesfarm.com/

To download a copy of Farmer Jones’ digital book titled, A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables--With Recipes , visit https://randomhouse.app.box.com/s/0h6jfknambgvrq68hujvcy2juvq45nwf.

