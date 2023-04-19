How to grow or choose vegetables with greater nutrient density
Farmer Lee Jones addresses the topic of regenerative gardening in honor of Earth Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With Earth Day coming up this weekend, PSL is happy to bring back Farmer Lee Jones., famous for overalls and a bow tie, to talk about the observation and how it relates to farming and all things ag-related.
The nationally-known veggie expert currently grows more than 600 varieties of vegetables, microgreens, and herbs for the world’s top chefs, hotels, and restaurants. His passion is Farm-fresh vegetables for a healthier you.
Topics discussed include:
- Regenerative farming is a technique that aims to put nutrients back into the soil, and therefore into our bodies, by increasing the organic matter in the soil used to grow vegetables.
- Knowing where your food comes from: buying local supports the community’s economy and reduces your carbon footprint
- How do you pick produce at a farmers market: buy seasonally, don’t buy bruised or damaged produce, and choose vibrant color
Farmer Lee Jones website can be accessed at https://www.farmerjonesfarm.com/
To download a copy of Farmer Jones’ digital book titled, A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables--With Recipes , visit https://randomhouse.app.box.com/s/0h6jfknambgvrq68hujvcy2juvq45nwf.
