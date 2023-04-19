ImpactLife makes donation to River Bend Food Bank

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife presented River Bend Food Bank with a check Tuesday morning through the organization’s “Good Giving” promotion.

ImpactLife made a donation of $6,000 to the River Bend Food Bank with the proceeds coming from a holiday promotion the organization ran where blood donors were given a voucher to redeem for their choice of an electronic gift card or to donate the same amount to support local food banks in the blood center’s service region.

River Bend Food Bank’s director says that the donation helps especially with the recent decrease in food donations the food bank has seen.

“Food donations are down from our food wholesalers, manufacturers, and our retailer partners,” said Director of Donor Relations, Leslie Corlett at River Bend Food Bank. “If they don’t have the food themselves, they can’t donate it to the food bank either, so we’re having to purchase more food than we ever have in the past.”

According to ImpactLife officials, more than 2,500 donors directed their support to food banks with a total of $42,185 now being distributed to food banks that serve communities of the ImpactLife service region.

Additionally, to help celebrate Earth Day on April 22 and Arbor Day on April 26, ImpactLife officials say they’re offering donors a similar opportunity to give to the National Forest Foundation.

