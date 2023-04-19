Local boxers prep for Golden Gloves

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Inside Rock Island Boxing Club, Da’Monte Smith, and Vershaun Lee are well known. Each boxer was introduced to the sport through their respective families.

“My brother took me to the boxing gym because I was a troubled kid growing up,” Smith said. “I got into a lot of fistfights and got into trouble, missing school. He took me to the gym and here I am 15 years later.”

“My grandpa put us in there when we were five,” Lee said. “He just wanted us to learn how to protect ourselves, and then it started from there.”

Smith said the boxing ring feels like a getaway for him.

“It’s a place where I can get away from all my problems and stuff like that,” Smith said. “It’s a positive outlet, instead of punching pillows or punching people, I can get come here and hit the bags and shadow box and relieve stress.”

Lee, who has won a national golden gloves title and been a part of Team USA on the international scene, said he has learned more much more from boxing than just throwing a left hook and right jab.

“It teaches you multiple lessons. It teaches you discipline and hard work. Respect everything,” Lee said.

Lee and Smith are two of the five total Quad Cities boxers who have qualified for this year’s Golden Gloves National Tournament.

“We’ve got some people here who have a lot of experience, ring experience,” said Fred Thomas, a boxing coach in the Quad Cities. “Looking to turn pro soon, they want to finish strong. So I think that’s the mentality they are going in at, and being able to make a name for themselves at this tournament. We’re getting pro fights here, and guys that were in the amateurs are getting the opportunities. They are seeing that there are opportunities to go from amateur to pro, and then have a fair shot out there in the pro world.”

“You got world-class talent, especially Vershaun Lee, and being around a top guy like that, it helps,” Smith said. “It’s like a domino effect. It’s like an iron-sharpens-iron type of place.”

The Golden Gloves National Tournament is set to take place between May 8 and May 13 out in Philadelphia.

