Man convicted of daughter’s death admitted to holding her under water for baptism, authorities say

Devin Sizemore was convicted of drowning his child in a pond near a barn in Oklahoma.
Devin Sizemore was convicted of drowning his child in a pond near a barn in Oklahoma.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A federal jury convicted a man from Oklahoma for the death of his 21-month-old daughter, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents state 28-year-old Devin Sizemore drowned the child in a pond near a barn.

He was estranged from the girl’s mother when he took her for a visit, and when the toddler was not returned, law enforcement was notified.

The DOJ said in a news release that officers realized the young girl was face down in the pond when Sizemore was confronted at the barn.

He admitted he “baptized” his daughter and held her under water for about 30 seconds.

Sizemore was convicted of child abuse resulting in death and voluntary manslaughter.

He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for the child abuse charge and 15 years in prison for the voluntary manslaughter charge.

A federal district court judge will determine Sizemore’s sentence at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing and troopers say charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.
Troopers: Man killed in crash on I-80 identified
Police have made an arrest in connection to the early Friday morning shooting-death of...
Arrest made in homicide investigation of 17-year-old Danny Taylor
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, of Rock Island.
Rock Island woman pleads guilty to stabbing 15-year-old

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg,...
Trump’s former financial chief Weisselberg gets out of jail
A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other...
Zoo mourns loss of 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, speaks at a news conference as Wilton Simpson, Commissioner...
Florida board passes DeSantis’ expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’