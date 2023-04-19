New American Funding explains exciting lending programs

Learn the latest on VA programs and the one-time close option
New American Funding explains exciting lending programs
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Amber Ernst, Sales Manager, and Katie Bys, Senior Loan Consultant at New American Funding, 3275 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf, highlight the one time close new construction program and VA loans.

One closing has many advantages including one interest rate, one down payment, one full credit report to order and one approval. One time close is especially useful for new construction. There is a continuing real estate inventory shortage and this program is a great way to help buyers get their dream home when they can’t find a home they want.

A lot of people locally have good credit, good income, but don’t have 100K laying around. Customarily this is what is required on a new build but the one-time close program allows for 0% down for VA, 3.5% down for FHA and 5% down for conventional! GAME CHANGER!

The VA program is an important option in our area (especially considering the Arsenal). A Veteran can purchase with 0% down, have no PMI and VA loans allow for so much flexibility in credit, debt to income ratios, job history, etcetera.

Whether you are looking to purchase a home or upgrade the one you have or build a new one, it all starts with choosing the right lender and the right home loan. For more information, visit the New American Funding website at https://www.newamericanfunding.com/ or call 563-579-1097.

