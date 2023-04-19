New London man heads to prison for stealing from his former union

By KWQC Staff
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A New London man was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for embezzlement and theft of labor union assets.

James Darin Boatman, 53, served as president from 2010 to 2019 of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 617 Union, which include production workers and skilled trade workers at the Conagra plant in Fort Madison.

Federal investigators said Boatman set up an unauthorized credit card in the union’s name, and from at least May 2017 to August 2019 used it for personal reason, including vacations to Florida, large repairs on his vehicle and to pay for attorney representation.

Boatman pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 and agreed to pay $74,231 in restitution to the union.

After prison, Boatman must serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The United States Department of Labor and Office of Labor-Management Standards investigated the case.

