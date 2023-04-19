Nothing Bundt Cake store opens in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Nothing Bundt Cake has a new franchise location at 3924 41st Avenue Drive, Moline.

Owner of the store, Heather Sowards, informs about the new store, the variety of cake flavors and sizes, catering options for parties, fund-raising opportunities and how the store gives back to the community. For instance, 20% of sales on April 21 will benefit Youth Hope.

The big grand opening celebration is slated for the upcoming weekend--Friday and Saturday, April 21-22. The event will feature free confetti-flavored bundtlet giveaways, entertainment, and other games/prize opportunities.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.