Nothing Bundt Cake store opens in Moline

The first location in the Illinois Quad Cities will have the grand opening celebration April 21-22
Nothing Bundt Cakes opens Moline store
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Nothing Bundt Cake has a new franchise location at 3924 41st Avenue Drive, Moline.

Owner of the store, Heather Sowards, informs about the new store, the variety of cake flavors and sizes, catering options for parties, fund-raising opportunities and how the store gives back to the community. For instance, 20% of sales on April 21 will benefit Youth Hope.

The big grand opening celebration is slated for the upcoming weekend--Friday and Saturday, April 21-22. The event will feature free confetti-flavored bundtlet giveaways, entertainment, and other games/prize opportunities.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing and troopers say charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.
Troopers: Man killed in crash on I-80 identified
Police have made an arrest in connection to the early Friday morning shooting-death of...
Arrest made in homicide investigation of 17-year-old Danny Taylor
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Anthony J. Maples, 41, is charged with second-degree theft; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or...
Davenport man charged after troopers say he led officers on chase

Latest News

The REC Center, Viola, IL
The REC Center
Hoe To Speak Animal book by Dr. Gabby Wild
How To Speak Animal
Hearing devices boost brain function as part of discussion about untreated hearing loss...
Studies suggests hearing aids reduce risk of dementia in older adults
Hearing devices boost brain function as part of discussion about untreated hearing loss...
Untreated hearing loss increases dementia risk