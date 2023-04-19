Quad-Citians can find forgotten treasure, thousands of dollars with simple search

$90 million available in the greater Quad Cities area
Illinois Treasurer MIchael Frerichs urges people to use the I-Cash program to find uncliamed property and possibly thousands of dollards. (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS, FILE)((Source: Chris Drury, KFVS))
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs looks to reunite hundreds of thousands of residents in Western Illinois with nearly $90 million in unclaimed cash and property with the help of the I-Cash program.

Unclaimed assets include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.

“It’s often a surprise for people to find out they have an overlooked investment account or final paycheck,” Frerichs said. “This money and property belong to the people of Illinois. It should be in their pocketbook rather than the state’s safe.”

Statewide $3.5 billion worth of assets remains to be claimed. One-in-four adults in Illinois who search I-Cash find unclaimed property, and the average claim is $1,000.

Here are the unclaimed property totals for the greater Quad Cities-area counties:

  • Rock Island County: 219,320 unclaimed assets; totaling $51.5 million.
  • Whiteside County: 75,000 unclaimed assets; $7 million.
  • Henry County: 57,100 unclaimed assets; $2.5 million.
  • Mercer County: 19,220 unclaimed assets; $1.2 million.
  • Jo Daviess County: 25,200 unclaimed assets; $1 million.
  • Carroll County: 18,550 unclaimed assets; $488,000.
  • Bureau County: 41,240 unclaimed assets; $1.3 million.
  • Knox County: 68,430 unclaimed assets; $24 million.
  • Stark County: 7,500 unclaimed assets; $111,000.
  • Warren County: 20,540 unclaimed assets; $614,000.
  • Henderson County: 8,000 unclaimed assets; $166,000.

Didn’t find anything last year? Try again. Thousands of items are reported and remitted to the state annually, and residents are encouraged to check the database twice each year. Visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.

