VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) -The REC Center, 1701 13th Street, Viola, IL, hosts classes in fitness, arts, life skills and more in a no-frills, affordable environment and is a close-to-home option for those in and around the community.

Guest Robyn Messerly discusses the facility, membership options, and more.

Some of the offerings include movies on Friday nights and a Shop Local market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, follow the REC Center on Facebook here or email Violareccenter@gmail.com

