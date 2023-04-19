The REC Center
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) -The REC Center, 1701 13th Street, Viola, IL, hosts classes in fitness, arts, life skills and more in a no-frills, affordable environment and is a close-to-home option for those in and around the community.
Guest Robyn Messerly discusses the facility, membership options, and more.
Some of the offerings include movies on Friday nights and a Shop Local market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, follow the REC Center on Facebook here or email Violareccenter@gmail.com
