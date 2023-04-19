The REC Center

The REC Center
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) -The REC Center, 1701 13th Street, Viola, IL, hosts classes in fitness, arts, life skills and more in a no-frills, affordable environment and is a close-to-home option for those in and around the community.

Guest Robyn Messerly discusses the facility, membership options, and more.

Some of the offerings include movies on Friday nights and a Shop Local market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, follow the REC Center on Facebook here or email Violareccenter@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing and troopers say charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.
Troopers: Man killed in crash on I-80 identified
Police have made an arrest in connection to the early Friday morning shooting-death of...
Arrest made in homicide investigation of 17-year-old Danny Taylor
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Anthony J. Maples, 41, is charged with second-degree theft; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or...
Davenport man charged after troopers say he led officers on chase

Latest News

KWQC-TV A First Alert Day has been issued for WEDNESDAY PM through THURSDAY EVENING for the...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for 9 p.m. WEDNESDAY through 6 p.m. THURSDAY for strong to severe storm potential
A New London man was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for embezzlement and theft of...
New London man heads to prison for stealing from his former union
The REC Center, Viola, IL
The REC Center
Hearing devices boost brain function as part of discussion about untreated hearing loss...
Studies suggest hearing aids reduce risk of dementia in older adults