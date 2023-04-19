Studies suggests hearing aids reduce risk of dementia in older adults

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2017 the number of Iowa residents with Alzheimer’s and related dementia over age 65 was approximately 64,000 and that number is only expected to dramatically increase.

What relationship does that have with hearing loss?

Taylor Parker, Concept By Iowa Hearing, explains that untreated hearing loss makes it 2 to 5 times MORE likely that dementia can develop. Even more concerning is the discovery that there is an (up to) 94% correlation between hearing loss and dementia.

How does hearing loss contribute to dementia? Untreated hearing loss speeds up the aging of your brain by 4 years.

However, wearing hearing aids can boost cognitive function up to 50% within a year and can slow the symptoms of dementia by up to 75%

Concept By Iowa always offers free screenings to assess an individual’s current hearing status.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4009 E. 53rd Street, Davenport, and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton.

For more information, call 563-355-7155 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.