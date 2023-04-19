Studies suggests hearing aids reduce risk of dementia in older adults

Untreated hearing loss increases dementia risk
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2017 the number of Iowa residents with Alzheimer’s and related dementia over age 65 was approximately 64,000 and that number is only expected to dramatically increase.

What relationship does that have with hearing loss?

Taylor Parker, Concept By Iowa Hearing, explains that untreated hearing loss makes it 2 to 5 times MORE likely that dementia can develop. Even more concerning is the discovery that there is an (up to) 94% correlation between hearing loss and dementia.

How does hearing loss contribute to dementia? Untreated hearing loss speeds up the aging of your brain by 4 years.

However, wearing hearing aids can boost cognitive function up to 50% within a year and can slow the symptoms of dementia by up to 75%

Concept By Iowa always offers free screenings to assess an individual’s current hearing status.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4009 E. 53rd Street, Davenport, and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton.

For more information, call 563-355-7155 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing and troopers say charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.
Troopers: Man killed in crash on I-80 identified
Police have made an arrest in connection to the early Friday morning shooting-death of...
Arrest made in homicide investigation of 17-year-old Danny Taylor
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
Anthony J. Maples, 41, is charged with second-degree theft; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or...
Davenport man charged after troopers say he led officers on chase

Latest News

The REC Center, Viola, IL
The REC Center
Hoe To Speak Animal book by Dr. Gabby Wild
How To Speak Animal
Hearing devices boost brain function as part of discussion about untreated hearing loss...
Untreated hearing loss increases dementia risk
Nothing Bundt Cakes opens Moline store
Nothing Bundt Cake store opens in Moline