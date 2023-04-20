2 plead guilty in Davenport winery robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man and woman have pleaded guilty in connection with a robbery and assault at a Davenport winery in 2022.

Scott County court records show Emilee Rose Haberling, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree kidnapping and second-degree robbery. Both charges are a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

According to the written plea agreement, prison time is mandatory.

Christopher L. Mitchell, 39, pleaded guilty to third-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, according to a written plea agreement filed Thursday.

According to both plea agreements, a judge will decide if the sentences will run back-to-back or at the same time, according to the plea agreement.

Haberling will be sentenced June 14. A sentencing date was not immediately available for Mitchell.

Davenport police responded about 5:35 p.m. April 28 to Wide River Winery in the Village of East Davenport for a report of a man assaulting a woman.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Haberling and Mitchell went into the winery, punched an employee in the face, slammed her to the ground and dragged her by her hair to the cash register, and demanded that she open it. Mitchell then took money from the drawer.

They kept the employee on the floor, holding her by her hair and continued to punch her in the head and slammed her head to the floor. Police Mitchell also was choking her with both hands, stopping her from breathing various times.

Mitchell demanded to know where the camera surveillance system and video recordings were. The employee heard Mitchell tell Haberling he was giving her a knife and stated, “If she tries to get away, stab her.”

Haberling and Mitchell continued to assault the employee throughout the incident while moving her throughout the business not allowing her to leave.

Haberling took the victim’s cell phone from her hand and smashed it on the ground disabling it which prevented her from calling 911.

While Mitchell checked for the surveillance system Haberling held the victim on the ground on all fours and said, “Keep your head down so I don’t have to kill you.”

Mitchell returned and said, “I’ll rape you, I’ll kill you, I’ll do what I want, I have a knife.” He left again giving Haberling a knife stating, “Here’s my knife, stab the b****.”

The employee was able to throw a chair to escape the business and Haberling and Mitchell ran after her attempting to stop her from escaping stating, “She’s trying to get away.” Haberling and Mitchell physically pulled her back in the building, but she was able to get away as she heard police sirens nearing the scene.

A witness observed part of this incident and called 911.

Police arriving on scene reported the employee running out of the business clearly injured, and said Haberling and Mitchell were inside.

Officers reported they were uncooperative and resisted being arrested by ignoring commands and pulling away. Officers were required to use physical force including a taser deployment to affect arrests.

During a search of Mitchell, he was in possession of approximately $317 cash in his sweatshirt pocket with some of the money being wrapped in money bands. The amount was consistent with the amount stolen during the robbery.

Haberling and Mitchell refused to identify themselves when repeatedly asked by uniformed police officers. Mitchell stated his name was “Mike Jones” which was false.

The woman was transported by EMS to a local hospital for her injuries, according to the affidavit said.

