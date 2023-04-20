2 women accused of stealing $2,600 worth of perfume from Moline Walgreens

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline Police said two masked women used a key to unlock a cabinet to steal 34 bottles of perfume on Jan. 17 at the 19th Avenue in Moline.

The woman are shown leaving the Moline store in a black, compact SUV.

Surveillance footage showed the first suspect wearing a black jacket with a white undershirt, gray leggings, white tennis shoes and a white face mask. The second woman wore a black clothing including her jacket, pants, shoes and hat. She also wore a white face mask.

A similar theft occurred at a Walgreens in Rock Island, police said.

Police are asking people with information call the Crime Stoppers tipline at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All calls are anonymous, and an arrest could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.