Angela Meyer performs prior to appearance at Midwest Country Music awards
Meyer is nominated for New Artist of the Year
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Meyer is a local musician giving PSL and update on her career and upcoming performance schedule.
She performs a song she will perform on Saturday night, April 21 at Midwest Country Music Organization Awards Show in Arnolds Park, Iowa. Meyer is one of five nominated to win New Artist of the Year at this year’s ceremony. See more details about this event here.
People can secure tickets here: https://square.link/u/03Hg93GO](https://square.link/u/03Hg93GO
Learn more about Meyer and her upcoming performances at the official Facebook page: Angela Meyer.
