Artist Miranda Vavrosky

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Miranda Vavrosky is an intuitive artist based in the Quad Cities. She is an artist that claims she can alchemize and transmit energy from within her own emotional body into her collection that is meant to awaken emotion within the viewer.

For more information or to ask about commissions, visit her website at https://www.vavroskyart.com/ or email VavroskyArt@gmail.com

