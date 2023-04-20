Clinton Co. farmer shares how he’s preparing for 2023 planting season

It’s spring, and summer is just right around the corner, which means farmers are preparing for the upcoming planting season.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
One Clinton County farmer shares several tips for planting, including avoiding rushing to stay clear of getting hurt, and he says he just wants farmers to enjoy the season.

“Dealing with nature we tend to get in a hurry if it’s a late, wet spring,” Chad Petersen Clinton County Farmer said. “Guys will run longer than we typically should, and I’m very guilty of that also. Just be careful and enjoy this season.”

Petersen also says he will keep an eye on fertilizer prices as they fluctuate each season. He also says it’s important to pay attention to the age of farming equipment.

